Heartland Votes

Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Roy...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the hit-and-run crash happened in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 .

The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60.

According to the the sheriff’s office, a white 2013 to 2015 model Honda Accord hit a pedestrian and the driver did not stop after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the car continued to travel east on U.S. Highway 60 toward Paducah.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle turned onto McCracken Boulevard.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash and flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to be on the lookout for the car involved or for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators say the car will be missing the front wheel liner and may possibly have damage to the passenger front quarter panel/fender.

Anyone with information about the investigation us asked to contact police or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee,...
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
Man arrested in connection to Butler Co. death investigation; remains found 2 years later

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County,...
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Trista Fox, 38 of Princeton, was charged with rape 3rd degree in connection with a sexual...
Correctional officer arrested in connection with sexual conduct investigation