Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 .

The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60.

According to the the sheriff’s office, a white 2013 to 2015 model Honda Accord hit a pedestrian and the driver did not stop after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the car continued to travel east on U.S. Highway 60 toward Paducah.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle turned onto McCracken Boulevard.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash and flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to be on the lookout for the car involved or for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators say the car will be missing the front wheel liner and may possibly have damage to the passenger front quarter panel/fender.

Anyone with information about the investigation us asked to contact police or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

