Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire.

Police said officers found shell casings and damage to a parked vehicle.

At this time, police said there are no suspects.

