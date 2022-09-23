Heartland Votes

Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening, September 22 to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, but they did find evidence of gunfire.

Police said officers found shell casings and damage to a parked vehicle.

At this time, police said there are no suspects.

