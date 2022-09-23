Monster Mash Car Bash 2022 to feature bounce house, SEMO mascot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monster Mash Car Bash will be back for Halloween 2022!

The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street.

Classic cars will be on display, decorated for the season, with trunks full of candy for “Trunk or Treaters.”

Three awards will be given to classic car drivers at the event:

Most Creative Vehicle Display

Best Costume

The Bank of Missouri’s Spookiest Vehicle

Downtown Cape Girardeau says there will be activities available for children, including a photo booth area for pictures.

The event is free and open to the public and trick-or-treaters are highly encouraged to attend in costume!

Southeast Missouri State University will be bringing a bounce house as well. Rowdy the Redhawk, SEMO’s mascot, will also be joining in the festivities!

Vehicles wanting to participate should call 573-334-8085 or e-mail info@oldtowncape.org to register by October 28.

If you would like to donate candy for the thousands of children that attend this event, please email sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org.

According to Downtown Cape Girardeau, Spanish Street will be closed from Independence to Merriwether for the event. Barricades will be placed at the corners of Independence and Spanish Street, Merriwether and Spanish Street.

Sponsors for the 2022 Monster Mash Car Bash are Bank of Missouri, Cape Family Medical Clinic, Edge Realty, Withers Broadcasting and First State Community Bank

