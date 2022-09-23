Heartland Votes

Mo. to receive $34.8M to combat opioid epidemic

According to a release, DHHS announced that Missouri will receive $25.3 million in state opioid response grant funding.(WTAP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) announced today that Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to help communities throughout the state combat the opioid epidemic.

“More than 1,500 Missourians lost their lives to an opioid-related overdose last year,” said Sen. Blunt. “It is a public health crisis that is devastating families and communities. These grants will help expand access to opioid prevention, treatment, and recovery programs across the state, especially in areas that need it the most. Our subcommittee has worked in a bipartisan way to support life-saving programs to combat the opioid epidemic, and we need to continue making it a priority as we move forward.”

According to a release, DHHS announced that Missouri will receive $25.3 million in state opioid response grant funding.

State opioid response grants provide funding to states for implementing opioid use disorder interventions in the best way that fits their needs.

In addition, DHHS will provide $9.5 million to nine Missouri health providers to “expand access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention services in rural areas.”

Missouri grant recipients for the Medication Assisted Treatment Access Program can be found here, the Implementation Program here, and the Behavioral Health Program here.

