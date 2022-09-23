Heartland Votes

Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 135K doses of new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in last week

The COVID-19 Illinois Community Level Map, as of Friday, September 23.
The COVID-19 Illinois Community Level Map, as of Friday, September 23.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new COVID-19 vaccines since it was authorized in September.

They said this brings the total number of bivalent vaccines administered in Illinois to 341,000.

According to IDPH, this announcement comes as 36 counties in Illinois are rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is down from 66 a week ago.

The department is reporting 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 62 deaths, since Sept. 16.

They said over the last week, an average of more than 19,000 doses of the new bivalent vaccines have been administered across the state each day. That is more than double the daily average for all vaccinations for most of the summer.

The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to visit www.vaccines.gov and search for bivalent booster availability.

According to the CDC, three Illinois counties are now rated at “high community level” for COVID-19. Those include Ford, Jefferson and Wayne counties.

An additional 33 counties are at a “medium community level.”

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,751,275 cases, including 34,947 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,069 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 147 patients were in the ICU and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 136 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

