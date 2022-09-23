Heartland Football Friday 9/23

(KFVS) - It’s Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Jackson at Cape Central.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 23:

Missouri

Jackson at Cape Central (Game of the Week)

Chaffee at Hayti

NMCC at Caruthersville

Kennett at East Prairie

Principia at Kelly

Illinois

Flora at Johnston City

Mt. Vernon at Marion

Herrin at Murphysboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

