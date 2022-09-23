Heartland Football Friday 9/23
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Jackson at Cape Central.
You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.
Here are our HFF match-ups for September 23:
Missouri
- Jackson at Cape Central (Game of the Week)
- Chaffee at Hayti
- NMCC at Caruthersville
- Kennett at East Prairie
- Principia at Kelly
Illinois
- Flora at Johnston City
- Mt. Vernon at Marion
- Herrin at Murphysboro
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.
