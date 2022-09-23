Heartland Votes

Heartland Football Friday 9/23

Sports Director Todd Richards previews Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday!
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s Week 6 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!

We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Jackson at Cape Central.

You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard.

Here are our HFF match-ups for September 23:

Missouri
  • Jackson at Cape Central (Game of the Week)
  • Chaffee at Hayti
  • NMCC at Caruthersville
  • Kennett at East Prairie
  • Principia at Kelly
Illinois
  • Flora at Johnston City
  • Mt. Vernon at Marion
  • Herrin at Murphysboro

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Heartland News at 10 for recaps on all the action from tonight.

Send us photos and videos from your favorite games below!

