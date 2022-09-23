First Alert Friday Forecast

A quiet and dry Friday before we get a bit more active for the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible this morning, otherwise it will be dry and pleasant with highs ranging from about 68° at Mt. Vernon to 77° near Kennett. Later tonight a warm front will approach from the west, with a slight increase in temps and humidity levels. This may be just enough to produce some widely scattered showers late tonight into tomorrow morning. After a mostly quiet and warmer Saturday, a cold front will move through late Sunday night with another round of isolated showers or even a thunderstorm. Behind this front Sunday will be dry with warm but less humid conditions.

The pattern for next week is looking pleasant but very dry. If we don’t get rain this weekend (rain is expected to be mainly light and scattered this weekend) our drought conditions will become more serious with very dry weather expected at least through next weekend if not beyond. Still monitoring a developing tropical system in the Caribbean, but latest models are trending farther east with the future path.

