First Alert: Cool afternoon; slight chance for showers tonight

A dog appears to be watching a beautiful sunset in Lick Creek, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Cooler conditions continue today.

This morning is starting off with the coldest temperatures of the week in the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south.

Under partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will be below average in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

It will also remain dry.

Clouds will increase tonight with a slight chance for a few showers in our northern counties overnight into Saturday morning.

Most locations will remain dry, especially with the dry air in place which could prevent rain from reaching the ground.

Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The weekend will be a bit warmer starting off, but cool back into the mid to upper 70s next week.

Another dry and sunny pattern looks to stick around next week.

