Correctional officer arrested in connection with sexual conduct investigation

Trista Fox, 38 of Princeton, was charged with rape 3rd degree in connection with a sexual...
Trista Fox, 38 of Princeton, was charged with rape 3rd degree in connection with a sexual conduct investigation at Kentucky State Penitentiary.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer in Lyon County.

KSP was contacted on Tuesday, September 20 by the Kentucky State Penitentiary to look into the case.

A trooper responded to the maximum security facility to investigate, which led to the arrest of 38-year-old Trista Fox, of Princeton.

Fox was charged with rape 3rd degree and booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center.

The KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Penitentiary is located near Eddyville.

According to the Department of Correction, the facility houses 856 inmates and Kentucky’s death row inmates.

