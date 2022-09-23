Cool & Comfortable Friday

Friday morning will start with the coldest temps of the week in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Dry with partly cloudy skies today. Cooler weather conditions will continue through the afternoon with below average high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Increasing cloud cover will occur tonight with a slight chance of a few showers in our northern counties overnight into the Saturday morning. Most areas will remain dry especially with dry air near the surface that could prevent rain from reaching the ground. Lows tonight will set up in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Besides a few chances of light showers on Saturday, the weekend will be a bit warmer starting off and cool back into the mid/upper 70s next week. Another very sunny and dry weather pattern looks to stick around next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.