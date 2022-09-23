City of Cape Girardeau working to revamp southern area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is working to make improvements to the area by adding two new parks in the south.

It’s part of an effort to give the community a more enjoyable experience.

”We are very excited,” said City Parks Director Doug Gannon.

Gannon is talking about providing the community with two new parks.

He says one park will be at Jefferson Elementary School.

“That’s going to be a joint project between the City of Cape Girardeau and the public school district. That’s going to be adjacent to the new aquatic center at Jefferson School so that park will have a playground a restroom and it’ll have a park shelter,” said Gannon.

Assistant Superintendent Josh Crowell says the Jefferson Elementary park location is a big opportunity.

“To be able to bring not just a park here but several of the other things that we have going on with this project the centralized pre-k that we have the auditorium, the new gymnasium, all of those will be utilized with our community partners for the betterment of our community as a whole but also specifically here, in this part of town, as well and we feel very fortunate to be able to provide this for our community,” Crowell said.

The park’s department is considering a second location in south Cape Girardeau to build another park.

“We really want to provide opportunities all across the city of cape for people to enjoy the green space in the parks and all the stuff that comes along with that so were just excited to be able to continue to develop the parks in all areas of our community,” said Gannon.

In addition to the new parks, the city is planning to make improvements at Renney Park in south Cape Girardeau.

