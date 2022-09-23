Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.

Heartland Votes

A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice.

The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23.

It was effective immediately.

Our First Alert Weather Team says the pattern for next week is looking pleasant but very dry.

If we don’t get rain this weekend, rain is expected to be mainly light and scattered, our drought conditions will become more serious with very dry weather expected at least through next weekend if not beyond.

