Ballwin man admits giving someone deadly fentanyl dose, hiding body in backyard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -– A Ballwin man admitted to police he gave an acquaintance a fatal fentanyl dose and hid their body in his backyard.

Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, admitted he gave a man he’s known for several years capsules containing fentanyl in July of 2020. Court documents indicate both men struggled with drug use.

Adaway’s acquaintance took the fentanyl in his car just outside Afaway’s home and overdosed. Adaway found the body and tried to hide it in the backyard by partially covering it with cloth and placing items around it. Adaway also discarded the victim’s SIM card and cellphone.

The victim’s family spent a day looking for him and called the Ballwin Police Department the second day. Officers soon tracked down his cell phone, along with other items, at Adaway’s residence.

Adaway has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the abandonment of a corpse.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 12 for the distributing of fentanyl charge, which has a recommended 10-year prison sentence.

