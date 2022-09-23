Heartland Votes

30th annual Parade of Lights will be Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau

The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, the theme this year is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights Chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

“We are very excited for our special guests, The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and the Grand Marshal, attending our Merry Christmas Parade of Lights,” they said.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard and will continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

Parade of Lights participants are encouraged to decorate their entry with lights and have music playing.

Along the route, organizers say judges will be choosing entries for best theme, best appearance by a business or organization, best appearance by a not for profit, best music, best lighting, best marching band and the chairman’s award.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee,...
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
Man arrested in connection to Butler Co. death investigation; remains found 2 years later

Latest News

In addition to the new parks, the city is planning to make improvements at Renney Park in south...
City of Cape Girardeau working to revamp southern area
A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice.
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., was taken into custody in connection with the...
Charleston man taken into custody in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
A second person is in custody in connection with the July shooting death of a Sikeston woman.
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
Scott County, Mo. has issued burn ban on Sept. 23.
Scott County issues burn ban