30th annual Parade of Lights will be Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 30th Annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, the theme this year is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.” It was chosen by Parade of Lights Chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.

“We are very excited for our special guests, The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and the Grand Marshal, attending our Merry Christmas Parade of Lights,” they said.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the parade route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard and will continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

Parade of Lights participants are encouraged to decorate their entry with lights and have music playing.

Along the route, organizers say judges will be choosing entries for best theme, best appearance by a business or organization, best appearance by a not for profit, best music, best lighting, best marching band and the chairman’s award.

