2 people arrested in connection with theft investigation in Reidland

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft investigation in western Kentucky.

Steven M. Hays and Dawn A. Morgan, both from St. Louis, were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and taken into custody.

Hays was arrested on theft charges, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Morgan was arrested on a theft charge and receiving stolen property.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Reidland community on September 20 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

They learned a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two RAD electric bikes were stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The owner of the business also reported that a motor home had been broken into and the ignition had been tampered with.

On Sept. 21, officers with the Princeton Police Department found the stolen Jeep in the parking lot of a business.

According to the sheriff’s office, during interviews in Princeton, detectives learned Hays and Morgan traveled to McCracken County in a stolen box truck from St. Louis, Mo. The box truck was left on the parking lot of the McCracken County business.

They say it was also reported that the electric bikes had been dumped in the parking lot of another local business.

Detectives were able to recover the electric bikes and the box truck.

