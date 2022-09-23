Heartland Votes

1 shot, 1 in custody in Cape Girardeau

A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on scene of a shooting on Friday evening, September 23.

According to police, one person was shot and another person is in custody.

It happened outside of an apartment building in the 900 block of William Street near Sprigg Street and across from Hamburger Express.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at William St. and Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at William St. and Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(KFVS)

Our crew on scene says Cape Girardeau police, the fire department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Multiple officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of William St. in Cape...
Multiple officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of William St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(KFVS)

One eastbound lane of William Street is closed.

