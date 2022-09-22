Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to get new radio upgrade

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive new upgrades to its radio system.

On Wednesday Sept. 14 the Williamson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the upgrades.

According to a release, the funds were approved through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) that the county received from the Federal Government in response to the pandemic.

The new Motorola Digital Radio system will cost $173,296.10.

“The current radio system that we have is approximately 25 years old and extremely out of date,” said Chief Deputy Scott McCabe. “This new radio system will allow us to respond to emergencies in a timelier manner along with addressing the public and responding deputy’s safety.”

Lieutenant Robert Owsley says this new radio system will be a digital system and will allow deputies to have interoperability with communicating to other agencies such as police, fire, and ems within and around Williamson County.

The new Motorola radio system will also have a cellular component in case a deputy is unable to transmit on his radio.

It will also have encryption capabilities to meet new federal guidelines.

The sheriff’s office says the new system will hopefully be in place in the next few months.

