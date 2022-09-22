Heartland Votes

VIDEO: Cincinnati firefighters rescue, revive cats using pet-sized oxygen masks

There were no injuries in the fire.
Cincinnati firefighters save cats from apartment fire using pet-sized oxygen masks.
Cincinnati firefighters save cats from apartment fire using pet-sized oxygen masks.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people are displaced after a fire in Western Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters saved a number of cats from the blaze.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue, according to CFD District Two Chief Thomas Parker.

Fire companies arrived to find the blaze confined to the second floor of a ten-unit, two-story apartment building.

All human residents were able to get out before companies got there, but two cats remained inside.

Firefighters rescued the cats and resuscitated two of them using FIDO bags that were bought for the department by the Cincinnati Fire Foundation. The bags contain oxygen masks suited to pets.

The damage is estimated at $75,000.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No word on cause. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
Two puppies are recovering tonight after a long few days.
Search for suspect underway after dogs were found dumped beside dumpster
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/21
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/21
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance...
Kennett announces new fire chief