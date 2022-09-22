Southern Ill. Piano Festival returns to SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Piano Festival returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

According to SIU, the festival runs October 2, 4-5, November 2 and December 2 at various locations on campus.

They say all of the concerts and master classes are free and open to the public, thanks to support from the SIU Fine Arts Activity Fee.

The guest pianists this year include:

Matthew Bengtson , associate professor of piano literature at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance, where he teaches piano, fortepiano, and courses and seminars in piano repertoire, history and culture.

Marina Lomazov , professor of piano at the Eastman School of Music and co-founder and co-artistic director of the Southeastern Piano Festival in Columbia, South Carolina.

Péter Tóth , an adjunct professor in Fairleigh Dickinson’s School of the Arts.

They will join SIU piano faculty Junghwa Lee and Yuko Kato for the festival.

Lee and Kato will also be hosting master classes and recitals.

The lectures, recitals and workshops will be at Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall, except where noted.

Oct. 2

2 p.m. — Matthew Bengtson lecture.

3 p.m. — Bengtson guest recital.

Oct. 4

4:15 p.m. —Marina Lomazov workshop.

Oct. 5

5 p.m. — Lomazov guest recital.

Nov. 2

6 p.m. — Péter Tóth lecture.

7 p.m. — Tóth guest recital.

Dec. 2

4:30 p.m. — Altgeld Hall, Room 110, Yuko Kato master class.

7 p.m. — Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall, Junghwa Lee recital.

8:30 p.m. — Altgeld Hall, Room 110, Lee master class.

The deadline for students who are interested in participating in Dec. 2 master class sessions to notify the School of Music is Sept. 30.

Registration information and the complete festival schedule is available online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.