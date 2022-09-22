Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break

It is reported that the break is in the central part of campus and has resulted in little to no water pressure in other areas.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria.

It is reported that the break is in the central part of campus and has resulted in little to no water pressure in other areas.

Contractors are working to fix the problem and should know tomorrow morning by 6 a.m. whether the university will hold classes on Friday.

