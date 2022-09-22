Heartland Votes

Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Iowa said they were able to take multiple cats from a family who was unable to care for the animals.

On Wednesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said a mobile rescue team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.

KCRG reports the rescue group responded to a call to help a family struggling to provide for numerous cats and kittens that had multiplied in the home.

The rescue team reported that when it entered the home, the scent of ammonia was so strong it burned their eyes and throats. They said they found cats and kittens walking on a floor covered in feces.

The team said many kittens were thin and had infected eyes that were matted shut. The animals also had fleas, ear mites, and upper respiratory infections that made them constantly sneeze.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Representatives with the rescue group said the Iowa Department of Human Services was also called to help the people living in the home.

The animal rescue group had previously reported dealing with a high population of animals before this rescue.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Family and friends in Ohio are mourning the death of two brothers who were killed in a refinery...
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
Students at Franklin Elementary learned the basics of golf on Thursday, September 22.
Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports
A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
Cooper Roberts, who was injured in the Highland Park shooting, has returned home.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee,...
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.