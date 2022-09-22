Heartland Votes

Proceeds from Tour de Cape 2022 to help fund scholarships for children with diabilites

A cyclist takes part in a previous Tour de Cape Girardeau event.
A cyclist takes part in a previous Tour de Cape Girardeau event.(Photo source; KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tour de Cape will be held on Saturday morning, October 1.

According to the Facebook event, it starts at 8 a.m. at 42 S. Main Street.

They said the goal of the event is to promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund scholarships for children with disabilities.

