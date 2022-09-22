Proceeds from Tour de Cape 2022 to help fund scholarships for children with diabilites

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tour de Cape will be held on Saturday morning, October 1.

According to the Facebook event, it starts at 8 a.m. at 42 S. Main Street.

They said the goal of the event is to promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund scholarships for children with disabilities.

