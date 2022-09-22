Heartland Votes

‘Praise the Lard’ BBQ Cook-off kicks off in Murphysboro Thursday

A competitor in the Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off inspects his smoker to see if...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An annual competition is back in action in Murphysboro.

The 35th annual Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off kicks off on Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24.

The cook-off is held in a lot across the street from 17th Street Barbecue, also the organizer of the event.

The contest starts off Thursday with who has the best fish and wings.

The winner will be announced at 9 p.m., but before this, the public can enjoy a fish fry at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Teams will then compete for more than $25,000 in prize money and trophies in three categories: whole hog, pulled pork and pork rib.

Teams can cook in one or both MBN and KCBS contests.

Judging takes place all day Saturday, with the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

In addition to the barbecue cook-off, there is a steak cook-off on Friday and bloody Mary contest on Saturday.

The public can enjoy the contest celebrating everything barbeque with the Grand Champion meal on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.

Live music and street dance starts at 6 p.m. with Honey & Tar followed by Jungle Dogs at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast and Salute to Mike Mills, legendary pit master and the founder of 17th Street Barbecue, followed by live music while judging takes place.

