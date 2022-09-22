Heartland Votes

One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies.

According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, from a property owner saying he heard a gunshot after “advising the occupant of the property he would need to move.”

According to a release, the subject, identified as Louis Keller, then fired several more shots while deputies were on their way.

Deputies say Keller had barricaded himself inside a small camper by the time they arrived.

While the sheriff’s office and MSHP crisis negotiators tried talking to Keller, he fired several more rounds out of the camper.

The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team arrived and started trying to peacefully resolve the situation.

At 10:29 a.m., after a 2-hour stand-off, Keller came out of the camper without further incident and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Sheriff Drury says no one was injured during the situation and law enforcement cleared the scene at around 11:00 a.m.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Conservation Department, and North Scott Ambulance District for their assistance.

