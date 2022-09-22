Much cooler across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. What a difference a day makes! A cold front brought much cooler weather to the Heartland along with a few isolated showers. For this evening we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling through the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s north to middle 50s south.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will reach the upper 60s north to middle 70s south. For Heartland Football Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings during the game will fall through the 60s.

