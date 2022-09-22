Heartland Votes

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate.

The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill.

The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration.

The bill would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% in 2023.

Most Missourians pay the top income tax rate.

Income taxes could gradually fall to as low as 4.5% if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation.

The measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year would no longer have to pay state income taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) speaks during a press conference in Springfield.
Windhorst willing to work with Democrats to address confusing SAFE-T Act language
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
Sen. Emil Jones III talks to reporters on January 19, 2020.
Sen. Emil Jones III facing bribery charges connected with red light camera scheme
Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes.
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes