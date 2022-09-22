Heartland Votes

Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Contour Aviation will be flying in and out of Cape Girardeau.
Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Latest News

Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot