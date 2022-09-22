Heartland Votes

Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).

In a letter to the president, Cameron and 18 other attorneys general said their request is because of the record increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and to treat the drug as more than a narcotics control problem.

The attorneys general write, “Just two milligrams of fentanyl are needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s report, more than 75,000 Americans died from overdose of synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022.

Lately there has also been reports of deaths from fentanyl laced pills.

In the past few months there has also been reports of large to record amounts of fentanyl seized by U.S. federal and state agencies.

In order for fentanyl to be classified as a WMD, Cameron states this action would require the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Kentucky Attorney General Camron joined attorneys general from Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Guam, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in signing the letter to the president.

To read the full letter, click here.

