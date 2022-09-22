Kennett announces new fire chief

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – There will soon be a new fire chief for the Kennett Fire Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis would replace Paul Spain as the department’s fire chief, who is retiring.

Both Davis and Spain were appointed back in 2019 after the previous men who held the positions were terminated.

There is no word on when Spain would be retiring nor when Davis would be taking the fire chief position.

