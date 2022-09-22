LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m.

The briefing was at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear is expected to discuss a variety of topics which could include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

