Heartland Votes

LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m.
Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m.(WKYT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 22 at 11 a.m.

The briefing was at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Gov. Beshear is expected to discuss a variety of topics which could include economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Contour Aviation will be flying in and out of Cape Girardeau.
Flights to Nashville now available at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Kentucky AG wants fentanyl classified as a Weapon of Mass Destruction
Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released...
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
According to the Pope County State’s Attorney Office, Kaleb M. Schutt, of Golconda, entered a...
Golconda man pleads guilty to possessing child porn