Golconda man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - According to the Pope County State’s Attorney Office, Kaleb M. Schutt, of Golconda, entered a guilty plea to three counts of possession of child pornography ( child under the age of 13 engaged in the act of sexual penetration).

In a released statement, Pope County State’s Attorney Jason Olson said the charges stem from an Illinois State Police investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted ISP after they received a tip from Google about images of suspected child pornography downloaded beginning in November 2019 to June 2021.

Olson said the charges Schutt are a class 2 felony punishable of 3 to 7 years in prison which must be served consecutively because of the age of the children. Schutt could also face up to 48 months court probation and a minimum $1,000 fine up to a maximum of $100,000.

Schutt’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, October 18 at 9 a.m.

