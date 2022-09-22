Heartland Votes

First Day Of Fall!

Iso. Rain & Cooler Temps
At sunrise, light fog could be seen over a lake in Marble Hill.
At sunrise, light fog could be seen over a lake in Marble Hill.(Source: cNews/Wayne)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is moving through which has brought added cloud cover, chances of rain, and a wide range of temps this morning from the upper 50s north to the low 70s south. A few light showers will continue, especially during the morning. Precipitation activity will gradually weaken through the afternoon leaving us with lingering cloud cover mixed with peaks of sunshine. Depending on how much cloud cover we have across the Heartland will determine the highs temps for today. Most areas should see the upper 60s to low 70s, but more clouds could keep temps cooler. Northerly winds could gust between 20-25mph early. This will continue to push drier and cooler air into our area today and tomorrow.

Most locations in the Heartland will remain dry today, and the next chance of rain will be over the weekend with the passing of another front.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 9/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much cooler weather on the way.