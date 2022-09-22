First Day Of Fall!

A cold front is moving through which has brought added cloud cover, chances of rain, and a wide range of temps this morning from the upper 50s north to the low 70s south. A few light showers will continue, especially during the morning. Precipitation activity will gradually weaken through the afternoon leaving us with lingering cloud cover mixed with peaks of sunshine. Depending on how much cloud cover we have across the Heartland will determine the highs temps for today. Most areas should see the upper 60s to low 70s, but more clouds could keep temps cooler. Northerly winds could gust between 20-25mph early. This will continue to push drier and cooler air into our area today and tomorrow.

Most locations in the Heartland will remain dry today, and the next chance of rain will be over the weekend with the passing of another front.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.