First Alert Thursday Outlook

After two or three days of record heat, we’ve got a much cooler pattern going forward. Unfortunately, our extreme dryness continues, with only a few light showers or sprinkles occurring behind our cold front this morning. But at least it will feel more like fall for the next couple of days with highs in the 70s and much lower humidity levels. Lows tomorrow morning will likely be below 50° in some locations as skies clear and winds decrease.

Over the weekend a surge of warmer air will move in from the west on Saturday, followed by another cold front early Sunday morning. This could bring at least a few showers and storms to the area Saturday into Saturday night, but once again overall measureable rain chances do not currently look ery impressive. Behind the Sunday morning front, next week (the final week of September) is looking seasonably mild and dry, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

