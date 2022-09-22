First Alert: Feeling more like fall on the 1st day of fall!

(KFVS) - Today is the first day of fall, and it is going to feel more like it!

A cold front moving through the Heartland has brought added cloud cover, chances of rain and much cooler temperatures.

Wake-up temps are ranging in the upper 50s north to the low 70s south.

Northerly winds will also be noticeable early with gusts between 20 to 25 mph.

A few light showers will continue this morning and gradually weaken through the afternoon.

Most of the Heartland will remain dry.

Depending on how much cloud cover there is will determine afternoon highs for today.

Most locations will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but clouds could keep some areas cooler.

Northerly winds will also continue to push in drier and cooler air into the Heartland today and Friday.

The next chance for rain arrives over the weekend with the passing of another front.

