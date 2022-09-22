Heartland Votes

Customer injured after bullet bursts through south St. Louis diner

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Over a dozen shots were fired near a South City diner, injuring a customer overnight Thursday.

Outside the Courtesy Diner in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue, multiple bullet holes penetrated the large glass window. Shortly before the shooting, police said an employee chased after a table of accused dine-and-dashers. Soon after gunfire was heard from Crescent Avenue just past midnight.

A 63-year-old woman who was eating inside was struck by a bullet. No one else was injured.

