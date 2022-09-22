Heartland Votes

Cape Public Schools looking to increase student involvement in sports

Students at Franklin Elementary learned the basics of golf on Thursday, September 22.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools is working to increase student involvement in athletics by exposing elementary students to all competitive sports offered at the junior high and high school level.

“It was really fun and I really wanna do it again.”

“It was fun but also I was kind of nervous when it started because I’ve never played golf before.”

And for Haley Rushin, physical education teacher, it’s the start of students finding a sport that interests them.

“This is our first week of doing a new golf program,” she explained. “It’s called SNAG and it means students new at golf and its brand new to me as well, just like the students, so it’s a lot that goes into it, but it breaks down the sport of golf so it’s fun for them and it’s more adapted to their smaller hands and their bodies.”

Rushin said introducing the elementary students to different sports at an early age will hopefully encourage them to try out when their older.

“So this is their chance to try something new that they may not quite for sure know if they even like it,” she continued.

Rushin said she is hopeful the new program will inspire her students.

“I want them to have fun, I want them to love moving and love sports and just having their body moving and that’s a chance for me to instill that fun nature through my classes and through the intramural,” said Rushin.

The next sport the elementary school students will learn is basketball.

