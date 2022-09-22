Heartland Votes

Army adds policies to handle sexual harassment

The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using...
The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment using recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood Report.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Army is working to improve how it handles sexual assault and harassment.

Under Secretary of the Army Hon. Gabe Camarillo said the military branch has implemented most of the recommendations from the 2020 Fort Hood report.

The report was ordered after the death of several people on base, including 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen.

It found that Army investigators tasked with reviewing complex crimes were inexperienced, overwhelmed and understaffed.

In response, the Army established the Office of the Special Trial Council.

It also removed commanders from making decisions related to the prosecution of certain crimes, like rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

According to the Pope County State’s Attorney Office, Kaleb M. Schutt, of Golconda, entered a...
Golconda man pleads guilty to possessing child porn
World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes...
Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
California's first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary...
California’s first undocumented immigrant lawyer shares his story in new documentary