1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody

A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died.

Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 5.

On September 17 around 4:55 a.m. court documents state a sheriff’s detective was sent to a home on Route 21N-12 near Doniphan for a reported double-shooting.

One deputy was already on scene and had Greenlee in custody.

Court documents state when the deputy arrived on scene, he found a man, later identified as Greenlee, in the front yard by a white SUV who told him he had shot two people that he found in his home.

According to court documents, the deputy said there was also one woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital and then transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

The deputy reported another woman was in a room in the back of the home with no pulse and she was not breathing.

According to court documents, one of the women told investigators Greenlee hit her vehicle with his vehicle, shot her tire and then shot in the window and front door. She said the round that went into the front door hit her in the arm.

Greenlee then allegedly entered the home and shot the second woman.

