Heartland Votes

Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested

According to Carbondale Police, 30-year-old Camille Sanders is accused of firing a handgun...
According to Carbondale Police, 30-year-old Camille Sanders is accused of firing a handgun during a fight on Monday morning, Sept. 19(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21.

Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found several people fighting and managed to break it up without any issues.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Officers said they learned one of the individuals involved in the fight fired a handgun.

The gun was recovered.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Camille Sanders in connection with their investigation into the incident.

Sanders was booked into the Jackson County Jail on aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of firearm charges.

Carbondale Police said the investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

