Three Rivers College Championship Rodeo scheduled for Oct. 13-15

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will be held October 13-15.

Co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, it will be held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

According to a release from Three Rivers, the rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 14, and 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Gates will open one hour before start time.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger.

You can buy them at the Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers College’s Office of Student Accounts in Poplar Bluff.

Tickets will be available on Oct. 13-15 beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds, 1308 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston.

TRCC students and employees will be admitted for $5 by showing their TRC ID.

According to TRCC, the event is National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association-sanctioned and will feature top competitors from 15 college rodeo teams in the Association’s Ozark Region.

Participating colleges include Central Methodist University, East Mississippi Community College, Erskine College, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Missouri Valley College, Murray State University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas University, University of Arkansas-Monticello, University of Kentucky, University of West Alabama and the University of Tennessee at Martin, as well as Three Rivers College.

The teams will be competing for top honors at the rodeo, regional ranking and points to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June 2023.

Three Rivers College is coming off its best season ever.

They say Casey Roberts won the Bull Riding National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in June, and teammate Cole Skender finished third. Kolby Krieger also finished 30th in tie-down roping. Between those three Raiders, Three Rivers finished fifth in the country out of 49 teams.

“We went out there with three guys,” Three Rivers Rodeo coach Chad Phipps said. “Out of the 150 teams competing, we managed to finish fifth in the nation and I think that’s a major accomplishment.”

Phipps went on to say they are excited to bring college rodeo back to Sikeston.

“Sikeston has a lot of rodeo fans, and we are excited to work with the Jaycees to host yet another fun and exciting rodeo event in the area,” he added. “This rodeo will allow our students to show off their skills ats home while bringing in other competitors from around the country.”

The rodeo will include bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, goat tying and various roping competitions.

Phipps said the rodeo is expected to bring in around 300 competitors in addition to their coaches, families and the spectators.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.