Heartland Votes

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

Outside of Sweetie Pie's Restaurant.
Outside of Sweetie Pie's Restaurant.(Sweetie Pie's / Facebook)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.

In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.

The announcement comes less than a week after Tim Norman, who appeared in the reality show, was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

There is still a Sweetie Pie’s location in Jackson, Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say...
Mark Twain National Forest looking for people suspected of stealing historical item from lookout tower
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say