SIU to host 8th International Guitar Festival

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 8th edition of the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale International Guitar Festival returns to campus on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22.

The 2-day event is being held at Altgeld 117 on Wednesday and the Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall, also known as Doyle Hall, on Thursday.

This year’s festival is dedicated to both the classical and popular traditions of the guitar in Brazil.

Featured guests are Professor Moacyr Teixeira Neto, from Espirito Santo, Brazil and Franco Galvaõ from Saõ Paulo, Brazil.

Neto will be performing, teaching and presenting his new guitar book, as well as premiering a concerto.

Galvaõ will also be performing, teaching and lecturing.

The De Soto Grade School Guitar Ensemble will also be performing.

The full schedule of events can be found by clicking here.

All festival events are free to students, faculty and staff of the SIU School of Music.

A 2-day pass is $35 and a 1-day pass is $20. The passes include admission to all concerts, lectures and master classes.

Single event passes for a master class, a lecture or a recital are available for $10 for general audience and $5 for students.

Click here, for more information about the festival.

