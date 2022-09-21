Heartland Votes

Southeast Missouri State hosts Career Fair

Career Services at Southeast hosts career fair
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Career Services at Southeast Missouri State University are preparing for their Fall Career Expo.

The Career Closet is available for SEMO students and alum to pick out 5 free professional pieces of clothing items a semester.

Amy Aldridge is the Coordinator of Experiential Learning.

“We have been crawling out into a post-pandemic world and every day on campus it seems like we’re really coming back to life,” she said.

The expo has more than 150 different organizations and businesses looking to hire.

Dan Presson is the director of Career Services.

“We offer a Career Closet on this campus the office of career services at southeast we take donations of business attire, lightly used business attire and we give it out to students in need,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police report one of the drivers involved in a crash Saturday, September 17 has...
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
Area detectives solve 30 year old cold case, as DNA links serial killer to at least 4 murders
A resident reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said...
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

Latest News

Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits will hold its grand opening September 23 and 24, and then be...
Bourbon bar owners have ‘Great Expectations’
Milkweed is crucial for monarch butterflies as without it, they cannot complete their life cycle.
How you can help the endangered monarch butterfly population
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for the fall harvest with summer-like temperatures.
Heartland farmers prepare for fall harvest with summer-like temperatures