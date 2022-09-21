Southeast Missouri State hosts Career Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Career Services at Southeast Missouri State University are preparing for their Fall Career Expo.

The Career Closet is available for SEMO students and alum to pick out 5 free professional pieces of clothing items a semester.

Amy Aldridge is the Coordinator of Experiential Learning.

“We have been crawling out into a post-pandemic world and every day on campus it seems like we’re really coming back to life,” she said.

The expo has more than 150 different organizations and businesses looking to hire.

Dan Presson is the director of Career Services.

“We offer a Career Closet on this campus the office of career services at southeast we take donations of business attire, lightly used business attire and we give it out to students in need,” he said.

