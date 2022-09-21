Scott County Prosecuting Attorney cites four for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Current and former administrators in the Chaffee R-2 School District have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch filed the citations against the principals of both Chaffee High School and Elementary School.

John Cundiff and Jennifer Vandeven are cited by the prosecutor’s office alleging the two did not follow the law when it came to reporting possible child abuse.

A former teacher, Amy Blackman and former superintendent, Stephen Blackman were cited as well.

Tina Chastain has two daughters.

One goes to the high school, the other the elementary school.

She said she does not think they should still be employed by the district.

“Until it is done and over with, they should not be allowed to be at that school,” Chastain said.

“I cannot comment on personnel matters. The district disagrees with the filing of charges by the prosecuting attorney,” Superintendent for the Chaffee R-2 School District, Dr. Shawn Nix, said.

