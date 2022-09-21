Record highs expected on this last day of summer!

One more afternoon and evening of our heat wave, and then much cooler temperatures move in on Thursday. Highs this afternoon will top out near 100 in many locations, with feels like numbers ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. A cold front will move through and bring a big cool down tomorrow. Tonight lows will only drop into the 60s with increasing clouds. Scattered showers expected on your Thursday, with better chances north and west. Many areas will miss the rain, but all of us will see highs below average for a change. Highs will top out near 70s in most areas. By Friday morning, lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s in many locations. We warm back into the 80s by the weekend and bring slight rain chances back too.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.