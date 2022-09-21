Murray State to celebrate centennial with Presidential Gala in October

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University invites alumni and friends to celebrate the institution’s centennial with the Presidential Gala this coming October.

Folks are invited to enjoy dinner and dancing in the CFSB Center following Saturday’s football game during Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m.

Tables will be set for up to 500 guests who will be entertained by a swing band Todd Hill and Orchestra.

The university says guests will also enjoy photo opportunities with 1920′s restored automobiles provided by the West Kentucky Region Model A Restorers Club, along with other era memorabilia and characters.

1920′s attire is encouraged for guests.

Special guests will be recognized, including some of the past presidents of the Murray State University Alumni Association.

A surprise announcement from Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson will be shared with the crowd, casting a positive tone for the future of the university.

“The Presidential Centennial Gala will celebrate this important moment in our history and will set the stage for the next century of our service in higher education,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.

Registration for the event is only $22 per person. Advance registration is required and is available online here or by calling 270-809-3001. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Individuals interested in learning about Murray State University’s centennial and its 100-year history can visit //murraystate.edu/centennial.

Complete information on this year’s centennial-themed Homecoming festivities, including an event calendar, is available at //murraystate.edu/homecoming.

