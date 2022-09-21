Heartland Votes

Much cooler weather on the way.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Record heat was with us again this afternoon has we saw temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s This will come to an end this evening as a cold front moves through. We are seeing a few isolated showers this evening ahead of this front but most areas will be dry. Lows by morning will range from the upper 50s northwest to the middle 60s south.

Thursday we will see a few isolated showers early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

