Heartland Votes

Last Day Of Summer

Final day of the hot weather too....
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and muggy outside. Another mostly sunny and very hot day ahead. High temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s to low 100s which is anticipated to break records again today. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s as well. A cold front will start to head into the Heartland later this afternoon. An isolated shower could develop although it is looking like most areas will remain dry. Northerly winds will start to pick up later tonight and bring in drier air tomorrow. A few rain showers are likely early Thursday with diminishing rain as is moves south by Thursday afternoon. Thursday we officially welcome fall and it will feel like it with high temps back in the lower 70s.

More comfortable weather stays round through the end of the week before better chances of rain arrives by the end of the week as another front will pass through.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mark Twain National Forest is trying to identify the people in these photos. They say...
Mark Twain National Forest looking for people suspected of stealing historical item from lookout tower
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion
According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at...
Southeast Mo. State working to sell property it was previously going to demolish
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
One more day of record heat
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 on 9/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 on 9/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/20/22