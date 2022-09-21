Last Day Of Summer

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and muggy outside. Another mostly sunny and very hot day ahead. High temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s to low 100s which is anticipated to break records again today. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s as well. A cold front will start to head into the Heartland later this afternoon. An isolated shower could develop although it is looking like most areas will remain dry. Northerly winds will start to pick up later tonight and bring in drier air tomorrow. A few rain showers are likely early Thursday with diminishing rain as is moves south by Thursday afternoon. Thursday we officially welcome fall and it will feel like it with high temps back in the lower 70s.

More comfortable weather stays round through the end of the week before better chances of rain arrives by the end of the week as another front will pass through.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.