‘It’s time for a change’: Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced Wednesday afternoon that president of baseball operations Dayton Moore has been relieved of his duties.
General Manager JJ Picollo will lead the team’s baseball operations, effective immediately.
“The bottom line here is it’s time for a change.” Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman said.
Moore was hired as the Royals general manager in 2006. He led the Royals to two American League championships and World Series title in 2015, their first in 30 years. The team lost 100 games five times under his watch and finished under .500 more than a dozen times.
“Dayton resurrected this franchise,” Sherman said. “It was not in a good spot. He rebuilt the farm system, player development, international business. He rebuilt the team in a way that culminated in back-to-back American League pennants and a World Series championship in 2015.”
An emotional Moore spoke at the press conference Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
“Everything that makes Kansas City special is what we have always tried to represent,” he said. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished here. I’m very proud of our culture. And I’m really excited about the future of the Kansas City Royals.”
Moore was promoted to president of baseball operations prior to the 2022 season.
He has been lauded by many in for his work in the Kansas City community, including the foundation of the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy and his “C” You in the Major Leagues effort to promote baseball among youth.
Picollo worked with Moore for the Atlanta Braves before they came to Kansas City together in 2006.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
READ MORE: Melendez, Perez lead Royals to 5-4 comeback win over Twins
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.