Heartland Votes

Half-naked woman celebrating birthday fires shots out car window, police say

Keirra Welch, 23
Keirra Welch, 23(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman on Monday who they say fired shots out of an open car window while half-naked to celebrate her birthday.

An officer driving southbound on South Danny Thomas Boulevard Monday afternoon said he saw a woman in a white Hyundai Elantra, traveling northbound, point a black handgun out the passenger side window and fire two shots at an “unknown object.”

The affidavit reads that the gun was discharged “on the main roadway through Downtown that is well populated with businesses and residential housing.”

After backup was called, officers arrested 23-year-old Keirra Welch and located a Glock 17 on the car’s passenger side floorboard.

Police also found a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana on the ground next to the passenger side door. It was later tested positive.

Welch told police “the weed belonged to her” and said “she was just turning up for her birthday.”

Welch’s birthday was Aug. 24, almost a month ago.

She told officers that she drank at least four alcoholic beverages and according to police “was clearly intoxicated.”

The affidavit also says she “was halfway undressed and was smiling and laughing the entire time.”

Investigators discovered that the firearm belonged to the driver, Welch’s boyfriend.

Welch was charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and possession of marijuana.

She made bail on a $7,500 bond that same day.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

